Vijayawada: New technology product 'Distruptor' launched

Vijayawada: One of the leading Agro Chemicals company, PI Industries has launched latest innovative technology product 'Distruptor' at Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Thursday, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh dealers and distributors. Company CEO Prashant Hegde, marketing head Dushyant Sood, Production Head Kishore Nagarkar, Cluster Head MS Naidu, Crop manager Devendra Babu were present on the occasion.

Addressing to dealers, CEO Prashant Hegde emphasised on the company's legacy brands like Foratox, Roket, Carina, Biovita and recent innovative products like Nominee Gold, Osheen, Keefun, Vibrant and now Distruptor, for solving BPH menace in the rice crop.

Dushyant Sood stated that Distruptor is a unique and innovative offering, which will effectively prevent BPH in rice crop. Distruptor works with latest innovative technology i.e., XP technology. Distruptor works by contact, systemic and translaminar action giving excellent prevention of BPH.

As a result of this long duration control of BPH is observed along with healthy tillers.

PI Local managers T Ravindra, Siva Rami Reddy, Bhargav Ram and others also participated in the programme.