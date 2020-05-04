Vijayawada: NIT alumni present 24 hospital beds

Vijayawada: The city chapter of the alumni of NIT Warangal handed over 24 hospital beds and mattresses to District Collector A Md Imtiaz here on Monday.

The representatives of the alumni Alapati Prasad, C Sriram, M Kiran and Arlapalli Subrahmanyam met the district collector at his camp office here for handing over the hospital beds and mattresses. It may be recalled that the members of the alumni had provided lunch and dinner for the 500 homeless people for five days during the lockdown.