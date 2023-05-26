Vijayawada: No use in giving plots to poor in Amaravati says AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji

Vijayawada (NTR district) : AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji alleged that the State went back 40 years in terms of development and other aspects during these four years of autocratic regime of the YSRCP.

He conducted a press meet here on Thursday over the arrests of the Amaravati farmers. Condemning the arrests, he said that the government acrimoniously impeded the peaceful protest of the farmers. He alleged it was an example of the YSRCP’s tyrannical rule.

He criticised that the government was not disclosing the details of the debt it had brought so far, adding that the YSRCP-led government has taken Rs 10 lakh crore debt. He said that there would be no use in giving plots to the poor at Amaravati and asked the government to observe the development of Telangana State.

Dhanekula Muralki, Allam Rajesh, Gouse, Shaik Nagur and others were present at the press meet.