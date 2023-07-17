Vijayawada: NSM Public School organises golden run

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Sub-collector Aditi Singh flagged off the NSM’ School Golden Run at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

As many as 1500 old students of NSM participated in the run with many of them reaching Vijayawada from far off places in India and abroad. As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, N St Mathews Public School flagged off 50th year in the field of education on Sunday through a symbolic “Golden Run “from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to the School premises.

The event marked the beginning of a yearlong celebration with the Alumni (in collaboration with the management) taking the lead in ensuring that celebration, togetherness and altruism happen every month.

The school aims on charity and community service alongside the Golden Jubilee Celebration. The performance of An Aerobics Team, and their encouragement for the audience to join in the dancing exercise was fun and enjoyable.

Adressing the students, School Principal Rayappa Reddy hailed the pioneering brothers, the teachers and the students for making the school what it is today. The Chief Guest Vijayawada Sub-collector Aditi Singh, praised the school for the yeomen service rendered and in the same breath told the young, present day students, to grab every opportunity that the school provides them.