Vijayawada: Oldest postal SB account holders felicitated

Vijayawada: The week-long postal celebrations concluded on Thursday with the postal employees felicitating the customers including the oldest savings bank account holders, the oldest post box holders, the highest premium paid customers by expressing gratitude to them for patronising the postal department all these years.

K Sudheer Babu, senior superintendent of post offices said in a statement here on Thursday that all the philatelists in Vijayawada, Guntur and Gudivada attended philately day meetings and shared their valuable stores on collection, particularly on Mahatma Gandhi, which is relevant today.

The campaigns like know your postman, know your area PIN code, know your nearest letter box were run successfully, he said.

The post offices have opened new PPF accounts, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana and even entered into MoU with various organisations for bulk door delivery of articles.

Sudheer Babu recalled that the Vijayawada postal division has been successfully delivering the services like booking of Laddu Prasadam of the TTD, Matha Vaishno Devi Prasadam and various other holy shrines in the country. Ganga Jal is the most popular and sought-after product through the postal department, he said.