Vijayawada: Opposition parties flay Modi, Jagan for dilly-dallying on Covid-19

Vijayawada: The Opposition parties including TDP, Congress, CPI and CPM in a virtual meeting on Sunday coordinated by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr S Sailajanath came down heavily on the administration of Narendra Modi and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for dilly-dallying over the fast spreading Covid19 in the country and the State.

CPM leader P Madhu, CPI leaders K Ramakrishna, Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Satyanarayana Murthy, TDP leaders K Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu and K Pattabhiram and Congress working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy participated in the virtual meeting.

The Opposition leaders said that the governments at the Centre and the State which are supposed to take the pandemic seriously and implement right steps to mitigate the suffering of people, are dilly-dallying over the issue with meaningless assurances.

"Particularly the State government is whiling away time with Deevenas, Bharosas and cable wires," they pointed out. The administration should take into consideration only one issue that is saving the lives of people, they said.

They said that the pricing of vaccination is three types, which is atrocious and the Central government totally forgot the universal vaccination policy. Narendra Modi refuses to change his attitude though the whole world is criticising him.

The leaders said that though there was five months gap between the first wave and the second wave, the governments' lackadaisical attitude resulted in the present situation.

The governments could not build even oxygen plants for people, they lambasted. Both Modi and Jagan are interested in elections but not in saving the lives of people. In this backdrop, the leaders put forward some demands.

All the people should be vaccinated free of cost by releasing adequate funds. The State government should take action to increase oxygen production by coordinating with pharma companies. The oxygen produced in the State should be used for the people of the State before exporting to other places. The government should concentrate on curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

The corona patients should be given monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for six months. The families of corona victims should be paid an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh. Likewise, the families of frontline warriors should be paid Rs 50 lakh.

The journalists should be included in the frontline warriors. The leaders appealed to the Central government to consider nation-wide lockout in view of the spreading of the virus.

They demanded that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 issue.