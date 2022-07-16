Vijayawada: Over 500 women participate in SAFE 2K walk

Vijayawada (NTR District): More than 500 women, students, intellectuals, employees, teachers and youth participated in 2K Walk organised by Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) here on Friday.

SAFE organised the run stating that it is the responsibility of the society to keep women safe.

The 2K Walk, which was flagged by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, passed through Mahatma Gandhi Road, Tikkil Road and culminated at a meeting at Siddhartha Auditorium.

District Collector S Dilli Rao, the chief guest at the meeting, exhorted people to feel responsible for the society. He said that it was a big step to bring awareness among all sections of society to strive for the rights, protection of women and prevention of atrocities against women.

SAFE president G Jyotsna along with the members participated in the walk.