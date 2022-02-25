Vijayawada: Passenger services panel inspects railway stations

Vijayawada: Members of Passengers Services Committee (PSC) inspected Eluru, Tadepalligudem and Tanuku railway stations on Thursday. Ettumanoor Radhakrishnan and Shivaraj K Gandge took part in the station inspection programme and interacted with passengers.

Divisional Commercial Manager K Rajendra Prasad accompanied the PSC members throughout the inspection. Initially, the PSC members met Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan and P Bhaskar Reddy, at DRM Office, Vijayawada.

Shivendra Mohan, DRM, Vijayawada discussed with the members about the developmental and passenger amenities' works being undertaken in the Division. PSC members expressed their satisfaction with regard to the cleanliness and passenger amenities and maintenance at the stations in Vijayawada Division.

After the meeting, the PSC members proceeded from Vijayawada to Eluru and commenced the inspection. At Eluru Railway Station, PSC members inspected waiting hall, drinking water facility on Platform No 1.

The members inspected the newly constructed FOB and inspected drinking water taps and catering stalls on PF 2 and 3, and also the RO water vending machines. During the inspection, the members frequently interacted with passengers and obtained their feedback on cleanliness, passenger amenities provided at the station.

They inspected all the catering stalls, availability of Janata Khana, computerised billing machines, and availability of "No bill No pay" stickers on all catering stalls, CCTV surveillance systems and toilets. They checked the licensee, vendor ID cards and license fee payment particulars at all the catering stalls. They also inspected amenities for Divyangjan.

Later, the members proceeded to Tadepalligudem by road and conducted extensive station inspection by interacting with the passengers for their feedback. They inspected the food stalls and expiry dates of dairy products, waiting halls, and Divyang Toilets. PSC members advised the officials to provide a greater number of CC cameras for surveillance and increase the number of dustbins on platforms.

In the afternoon, PSC members inspected Tanuku station thoroughly and concluded the inspection. ADEE/M N Guru Srinivas, ADMM T Devendra Swamy and other officers and staff of Vijayawada Division participated in the inspection.