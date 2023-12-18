Vijayawada: PDS rice distribution today

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector Dr P Sampath Kumar on Sunday said that PDS rice will be distributed to the white ration card holders on Monday at the respective ward secretariats. Speaking to media here on Sunday, Sampath Kumar said the rice card holders who had not taken rice in this month so far can take the rice on Monday from afternoon to evening.

He said the district administration has made arrangements for the distribution of ration on 18th of every month from afternoon to evening at the ward secretariats and vehicles will be sent to the respective ward secretariat offices.

Sampath Kumar urged the deputy tahsildars, civil supply department officials to take necessary steps for supply of rice by vehicles.