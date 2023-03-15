Vijayawada: Pensions to be paid on April 3
Highlights
Social security pensions for the next month will be paid on April 3, said minister for information and public relations Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna.
Vijayawada: Social security pensions for the next month will be paid on April 3, said minister for information and public relations Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna. He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India announced a holiday on April 1 and April 2 will be Sunday. Due to these reasons, the pensioners would be paid pension amount on April 3, he added.
