  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Pensions to be paid on April 3

Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna
x

Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna

Highlights

Social security pensions for the next month will be paid on April 3, said minister for information and public relations Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna.

Vijayawada: Social security pensions for the next month will be paid on April 3, said minister for information and public relations Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna. He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India announced a holiday on April 1 and April 2 will be Sunday. Due to these reasons, the pensioners would be paid pension amount on April 3, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X