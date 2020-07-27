Vijayawada: Police perform last rites of elderly woman

Vijayawada: Covid pandemic is gradually spoiling the human relations, killing human values as people are hesitating to see the family members of the deceased, who die due to Covid-19.

Such an incident took place in Nagayalanka village of Krishna district on Monday.

On the other hand, Nagayalanka police displayed their generous nature by performing the funeral of an elderly woman, who committed suicide. The villagers did not come forward to perform last rites due to fear of Covid-19.

According to Nagayalanka police, an elderly woman aged 65 years committed suicide by jumping into river on Monday after she was deeply hurt with the attitude of the relatives and co-villagers.

The woman's son died of Covid two days ago. But, no one came to her home to console her and express solidarity. With the attitude of the villagers, she was deeply hurt and committed suicide by jumping into the river.

The villagers again not responded to the incident and the body was lying in the river unattended. Nagayalanka Circle Inspector B Ravi Kumar and Sub-Inspector Ch Krishna have decided to perform the last rites of the woman as per the customs.

With the help of local panchayat and revenue staff, the two police officers recovered the body from the river and performed the last rites on the outskirts.

The incident shows how the people are neglecting co-villagers due to fear of Covid-19. Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar said the woman was distressed with the behavior of the co-villagers and decided to end her life. Her son died due to Covid-19 virus two days ago and suffered deep agony over the incident and subsequent attitude of the villagers.

On the other hand, the villagers might have suspected that the elderly woman too was infected with the virus and did not come forward to perform the funeral.

DGP D Gautam Sawang and Krishna District superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu have praised the services of the staff who performed the funeral of an elderly woman in Nagayalanka, which falls under Avanigadda Assembly constituency. MLA Simhadri Ramesh was present at the funeral.