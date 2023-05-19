Vijayawada: Polycet results tomorrow

Vijayawada : The state technical education department will declare AP Polycet results on May 20. The Results will be made available on http://polycetap.nic.in. In a press release on Thursday, Technical Education Commissioner Chadalawada Naga Rani informed that the Polycet exam was conducted on May 10 for admissions into government and private polytechnics across the state. She said that 1,43,625 students appeared for the exam. The results will be released by financial minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, she said, adding that the web counselling details will also be made available the same day.