Vijayawada: Power consumption goes up significantly in State

Vijayawada : With the soaring temperatures in the State, the power consumption is increasing abnormally and AP witnessed the highest power consumption of 251 million units with a maximum demand of 12,653 MW on May 18.

The peak demand has increased by around 27.51 per cent compared to the peak demand of last year. The daily power consumption is likely to increase further with increasing temperatures.

The energy demand in the month of March-2020 was 5,853.39 MU where as the monthly energy demand in March-2023 reached 6,781.54 MU with an increase of around 16 per cent. Similarly, the average day demand in May 2020 was 180.69 MU as against the average day demand of 210.20 MU up to May 17, 2023 with an increase of 16.33 per cent. The peak demand in May-2020 was 10,101 MW as against 12,156 MW in May 2023.

The government is committed to meet the increasing power demand, said Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy at a virtual review meeting on the power supply position.

For instance the rise in energy consumption in Visakhapatnam city alone which was 6,696 MU during 2018-19 has increased to 8,164 MU in 2021-22 translating to a 22 per cent increase in energy consumption.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand explained to the Minister that the power utilities were continuously pursuing with the Union Ministry of Coal and Railways to improve coal supplies to thermal power plants for power generation in view of the increasing electricity demand. He said DISCOMs were taking stringent measures to avoid interruptions in power supply and were alert in resolving any power supply issues.

He also said that the AP power utilities were making all out efforts to expedite efficient output from thermal power generation projects, green energy projects and power network strengthening activities.

Managing Director of APGENCO and JMD of APTRANSCO, K V N Chakradhar Babu, said that out of the total energy demand of 251 MU met on May 18, major portion of energy to the tune of around 103.294 MUs was met from APGENCO only.