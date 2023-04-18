Vijayawada: Pray for development of State, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to Muslim brethren

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Iftar hosted by State government at the Mini Stadium in Vidyadharapuram here on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister wished the Muslim brethren in Hindi by stating that on the occasion of holy Ramdan month their prayers be successful and wished wellbeing of everyone with the blessings of God. He appealed to them to pray for development of State.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha said the State government has been implementing number of welfare schemes for Muslims. He said AP stands ahead in allotment of funds for welfare of Minorities.

Large number of people of Muslim community including Ministers, MLCs and MLAs participated in the Iftar.