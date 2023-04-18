  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Pray for development of State, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to Muslim brethren

Vijayawada: Pray for development of State, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to Muslim brethren
x

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha offering prayers at an Iftar party hosted by the State government for Muslims at the Mini Stadium at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on Monday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Iftar hosted by State government at the Mini Stadium in Vidyadharapuram here on Monday evening.

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Iftar hosted by State government at the Mini Stadium in Vidyadharapuram here on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister wished the Muslim brethren in Hindi by stating that on the occasion of holy Ramdan month their prayers be successful and wished wellbeing of everyone with the blessings of God. He appealed to them to pray for development of State.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha said the State government has been implementing number of welfare schemes for Muslims. He said AP stands ahead in allotment of funds for welfare of Minorities.

Large number of people of Muslim community including Ministers, MLCs and MLAs participated in the Iftar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X