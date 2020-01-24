Vijayawada: Railway users panel urged to give a better deal

Vijayawada: A six-member team of the Railway Users Consultative Committee visited the Vijayawada Railway Station here on Friday to inspect the passenger amenities being provided here for the convenience of the railway users. They took stock of the conditions prevailing at the railway station.



A group of BJP leaders met the panel members and submitted a memorandum to them seeking better amenities at the railway station keeping in view the importance of the biggest railway junction in South India which could be described as the gateway to the South.

South Central Railway officials, contractors also accompanied them during the inspection tour.

The railway users consultative committee members include Sri Venkata Ramani (AP & Telangana), Surinder Bhagat (Kashmir), Reshma Hussain (Rajasthan), JL Nagwani (Maharashtra), GS Sethi (Jharkhand) and MN Sundar (Tamil Nadu).

The BJP leaders pointed out that more facilities are needed to be provided at the railway station by strengthening the Swatchata Abhiyaan, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They also appealed for introduction of special trains from Hyderabad to Vijayawada during night time to clear the heavy passenger rush.

BJP state secretary Adapa Shiva Nagendra Rao, city president Vamaraju Satyamurthy, Lakshmipati Raja, Adduri Sriram, LRK Prasad, Dasam Umamaheswara Raju, Vasa Pallapuraju, Yalasila Srinivasa Rao, Armugam media convener Gangadhar were also present.