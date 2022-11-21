Vijayawada: Rehabilitation need of hour for trafficking victims

Vijayawada (NTR Dist): Dr Rajendra, member of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that it is high time to focus on community-based rehabilitation, which plays a vital role in building resilience among rescued survivors of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation.

Addressing a State-level workshop for sensitisation of village-level child protection committees (VLCPC) and PRIs on community-based rehabilitation (CBR) conducted by HELP and VIMUKTHI here on Monday, Dr Rajendra suggested that there shall be coordinated efforts between government line departments and NGOs to fulfil the needs of survivors so as to prevent re-trafficking and re-victimisation. He advised the personnel from village and ward-level Sachivalayams to extend every possible support and cooperation to those survivors to access the support services.

He appreciated the HELP organisation and VIMUKTHI for their commitment for socio-economic empowerment of survivors of trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

State Women Commission member Vineetha, who was chief guest, stated that it is the responsibility of parents to inculcate moral values to their children.

Secretary of HELP Nimmaraju Ram Mohan explained the need and significance of community- based rehabilitation through power point presentation.

VIMUKTHI president Apoorva emphasised on the need for prevention of second generation being trafficked demanding the government for imposing a State specific policy on community based rehabilitation.

VIMUKTHI members submitted representation to the AP Women's Commission and AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Total of 50 participants including women police and welfare secretaries from ward and village secretariats, the PRIs, the VLCPCs, HELP staff, VIMUKTHI leaders participated in the workshop.