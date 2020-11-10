Vijayawada: Rich tributes paid to Table Tennis administrator Sultan

Vijayawada: Sporting fraternity in Vijayawada on Monday paid rich tributes to Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association secretary SM Sultan, who passed away recently due to coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association former general secretary Ch Punnaiah Chowdary, Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary KP Rao, Andhra Pradesh Judo Association general secretary N Venkat, Athletic Federation of India executive committee member A Hyma and District Sports Development Officer Srinivas and others expressed their condolences over the sudden demise of SM Sultan.

They lauded the services of Sultan to the development of table tennis in Andhra Pradesh. They recalled his contribution in nurturing players like KarnamSpoorthi, Sailu, Kajol and Snehit and helping them reach the international level from Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh. Many recollected their long association with Sultan and hailed as someone who never involved in any controversy.

K Ch Punnaiah Chowdary said, "As a legal expert, he was always helpful for other sports associations on legal issues." Senior Kabaddi player KP Rao said that he would sponsor a rolling trophy in the name of Sultan for a state-level table tennis tournament.

It may be noted that Sultan with his family members; mother, wife and son succumbed to Covid-19 recently.

APTTA administrator P Viswanath said Sultan conceived the point system in the ranking tournaments which paved the way for the selection of the state teams in a transparent manner. "The players know very well whether they are in the team or not based on the points garnered," Viswanath added.

Judo administrator N Venkat asked the administrators to emulate Sultan in running the state and district associations in a proper manner. The meeting observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed soul and a floral tribute was paid to him earlier.