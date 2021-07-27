Vijayawada: Samskara Bharati celebrates Guru Purnima with fervour

Vijayawada: Samskara Bharathi, a national organisation, striving to promote the Indian heritage and art, organised Guru Purnima celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Guru Purnima was celebrated to pay respect towards the Veda Vyasa, who did yeoman service to the cause of Vedic studies by gathering all the 'Holy Vedas' and divided them into four to make it easier to study. Veda Vyasa also wrote 'Mahabharata'.

"It is our main objective to protect the Indian fine arts and also amskara Bharathi's aim to change society and inculcate the ethics and morals in the minds of future generations through fine arts," said chief guest Bharat, RSS State pracharak. He also said that everyone should feel collectiveness instead of individual feeling to serve society.

Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna, who received the felicitation on this occasion, said that this country has a rich culture in respecting the Gurus. He also said that it is everyone's duty to remember and recollect the memories with their teachers and they should pay respects to them on this auspicious day.

The programme commenced with the theme song rendered by Jyothy and Seetaratnam. Later, some thought-provoking songs were rendered by Vanaja, Suhasini and Vidyadhari. Durbha Srinivas, secretary of the organisation, Gutala Ramkumar, Dr PVN Krishna, Vemula Hazrataiah Gupta and Nagaraj were also present on the dais.