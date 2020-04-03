Vijayawada: SCR to convert 32 sleeper coaches into corona isolation wards

Vijayawada: As part of the efforts to cope up with the Covid-19 cases as well as to help the suspects and victims of virus, the South Central Railway Vijayawada Division has converted some sleeper class coaches into quarantine isolation coaches.



The staff of Coaching Depot, Vijayawada, modified a non-AC sleeper class coach number SC GSCN 97357 as a prototype isolation ward.

The Division is planning to convert 32 sleeper coaches into corona isolation wards and arrange them at the various stations in the division. Generally, each sleeper class coach has 9 cabins. In each cabin 6 berths inside (2 lower, 2 middle and 2 upper) and 2 berths in side (1 side lower and 1 side upper) totaling to 6+2=8 berths and on entire coach there are 72 berths.

The first cabin will be used as Store / Paramedic area and the rest 8 cabins are earmarked for patients. Two plastic curtains provided transversely so that the entry and exit to the entire cabin screened off. Two oxygen cylinders can be accommodated on the side berth of the cabin. All the nine cabins middle berths are removed along with the middle berth chain so that the patients can comfortably sleep there. Similarly, two stainless steel bottle holders are provided for each berth. Other arrangements are made with mosquito mesh, charging facilities for laptop and mobiles, dust bins, three sockets of 5 amp capacity switch provided to meet power supply needs to the patients and the staff attending to the duties. Interestingly, the entrance of cabin is provided with two half plastic curtains. There are four toilets in each coach and of which one Indian style toilet is converted to bathroom by removing the toilet pan and wooden batten covered with PVC sheet is provided as bathroom floor. Additional tap with lift type handle and in proper height has been provided so that bucket can be filled without much difficulty.

32 sleeper coaches are being readied for conversion into isolation wards at Vijayawada, Kakinada, Narasapur and Machilipatnam Depots.

Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, P Srinivas complimented G Udayabhaskar, Coaching Depot Officer, Vijayawada and staff & Mechanical department, on successful conversion into prototype isolation wards in very short time.

He also said that such isolation wards were very essential for dealing with the prevailing circumstances and curtailing the spread of Covid-19.