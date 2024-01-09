Live
Vijayawada: Shooting gold medal winner felicitated
Vijayawada: Twelve-year-old Tamanyu Sirangini who won the gold medal in the shooting in the 67th National school games championship conducted in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh from December 27 to January 1, has been felicitated by district collector S Dilli Rao.
Tamanyu was on a courtesy call at the Collector’s camp office here on Monday.The district collector congratulating Tamanyu for her achievement advised her to reach greater heights by availing the opportunities provided by the state government. Along with two more sportspersons, Tamanyu secured 1229.9 points in the under-14 team event to secure gold medal, according to her coach M Subrahmanyeswara Rao. Likewise in the individual category she secured 412.9 points and stood in fourth place.
Tamanyu’s father Pradeep is working in the Income Tax department.
DRO SV Nageswara Rao, Animal Husbandry assistant director Dr K Vidyasagar, mother of Tamanyu Chandana and others also participated.