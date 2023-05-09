Vijayawada: Sikh leaders meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seek exclusive corporation

Vijayawada : A delegation of Sikh community led by Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission Member Jithendarjith Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.

The Sikh delegates told the Chief Minister that for many decades they have been staying in various parts of the State and receiving government schemes and benefits that are being provided to those who are eligible through the village and ward secretariats. Steps should be taken by the government to constitute a Corporation for Sikhs and their affiliated communities for effective implementation of the Navaratnalu.

Considering their plea, the Chief Minister has given his nod for constituting a Committee for Sikhs. On the request made by the representatives to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax, he instructed the officials to remove the property tax on Gurdwaras.

Apart from that, instructions were also given to the officials to provide benefits for Granthis (priest for a Gurudwara) on par with the priests, pastors and maulvis.

Further, the Chief Minister also agreed to declare Guru Nanak Jayanthi as a holiday on Kartika Poornami and announced that he will provide all necessary support to establish a minority educational institution. A resolution in this regard will be made in the next Cabinet meeting, he said, adding that all measures should be taken in order to increase the businesses of MSMEs run by various social groups and all the proposals should be materialised within 10 days.

Minority Welfare secretary Md Imtiaz and officials from the Chief Minister’s office were also present.