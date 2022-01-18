Vijayawada: Special trains to clear rush

Vijayawada: To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway is running eight special trains between Kakinada Town–Lingampalli–Kakinada Town.

The special train will start from Kakinada Town at 8.10 pm on January 24, 26, 28 and 31 and arrive at Lingampalli at 8.15 am the next day.

On the return journey, the special train will start at Lingampalli at 6.40 pm on January 25, 27, 29 and February 1 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 6.10 the next day. The special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both the directions.

The special trains will consist of first AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class coaches and will run as fully reserved service.

Trains cancelled: Meanwhile, the SCR announced that Machilipatnam-Secunderabad special train on January 23 and 30 and Secunderabad-Machilipatnam special train on January 23 and 30 were cancelled due to poor occupancy.