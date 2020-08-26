Vijayawada Swarna hotel fire : Kin of victims get ex gratia

Vijayawada: Describing the fire accident at Swarna Palace as unfortunate, Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) squarely blamed the management of Ramesh Hospitals for the tragedy.

"The management was not only irresponsible but also collected huge fees from the victims. We have issued two noticies to the managements returnable by August 30," he said.

He along with ministers Vellampalli Srinivas and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and district collector A MD Imtiaz on Tuesday distributed cheques each worth Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the victims who perished in the fire accident in the Covid care centre of Swarna Palace Hotel.

The health minister said that six families of the victims were handed over cheques in Vijayawada and the rest would be given at their respective homes.

The family members of Maddali Ramesh, Sunkara Babu Rao, S Abraham and his spouse Raja Kumari, D Venkata Jayalakshmi Kosaraju Suvarna Lata were handed over cheques here on Tuesday.

The family members of Dokku Sivabrahmiah, Majji Gopi, Potluru Poornachandra Rao and D Venkata |Narasimha Pavan Kumar would be handed over cheques at their homes.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, joint collectors Dr K Madhavi Lata, L Sivasankar and K Mohan Kumar and others were present.