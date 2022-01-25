Vijayawada: TDP urges DGP to take action against Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: A six-member fact-finding committee of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) criticised the DGP for not giving them appointment to personally submit a memorandum on the 'illegal casino' held by Minister Kodali Nani in Gudivada.

The TDP panel members, including Varla Ramaiah, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kollu Ravindra and others, demanded that the DGP should inquire and take action against the Minister.

Kodali Nani himself admitted that the indecent dances were held and that he had informed the Gudivada police. What more evidence was required to take up a detailed probe, they asked.

The committee members decried the fact that they were not allowed to go inside the DGP office to submit their memorandum. They were made to stand in the middle of the road to hand over a memorandum to the Additional SP there. This kind of police indifference had never happened before in the history of Andhra Pradesh, they lamented.

From day one, the police have been hindering the fact-finding panel's efforts to collect facts about the casino organisers.

They said the police were acting like puppets in the hands of the ruling YSRCP. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also said in the past that he did not trust the police in the 'Kodi Kathi attempt to murder case.'

On January 17 itself, the TDP gave a complaint to the Krishna District SP but there was no action. Not a single person had been arrested so far.