Vijayawada: Teacher transfers will begin in 10 days says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada : Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the process of teacher transfers will begin in 10 days. After holding talks with various teachers associations on the steps to be taken during next academic year on Friday, the minister said that the teacher transfers will be started within 10 days and added that he discussed with association leaders about the promotions and transfers of teachers.

Satyanarayana said that some representatives of teachers’ associations expressed opinion that the app being used by department was resulting in wastage of their time, but it was actually reducing the time. He said that he advised the teachers to concentrate on teaching and stated that Byju’s content was made available in all districts to introduce digitisation of classes. The minister said that Vidya Kanuka kit will be distributed to students withing three days of schools reopened.

He said that the state government was committed to provide quality education to all and as part of it, was implementing new systems. The Class X results were going to be released on Saturday within a record time of 18 days.

The association leaders said that the minister agreed to implement old GO in transfers. They said that the minister assured to fill 1,752 junior lecturer posts before commencement of academic year. However, the association leaders made it clear that they will protest any irregularities in teacher transfers.