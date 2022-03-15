Vijayawada: Telugu actor Suman releases movie song

Vijayawada: A person from a small town Tekkali in Srikakulam district, Tirumala Rao Kancharana, who held not only the megaphone but wrote story and screen play and also wrote a meaningful song for the movie apart from direction. However, his dreams would be realised once his first film with the title 'Palle Gutiki Pandugocchindi' hits the screens next month.

Releasing the first song of the movie here on Monday, senior actor Suman, who played a key role in the movie, said that it was not cliché to state that this film is a different one. It certainly is a different one and people would confirm it after watching the movie on the screens next month, he said. Suman's son is acting as one of the heroes in the movie.

Briefly referring to the storyline, Suman said that there are two groups of youth in the village—one group is fans of Anushka and the other is Nayantara. How seriously the fans had taken their admiration towards their favourite stars forms the storyline. There is another storyline, which highlights the plight of farmers in the villages, which is heart-wrenching.

Suman said that he was astounded when he heard the storyline from the first time director that too, who did not work under any director. There are seven songs in the movie for which the music was scored by another rookie Sindhu K Prasad. This first timer also has given wonderful music score and the first song which was released on Monday was an example.

Movie director and producer Tirumala Rao Kancharana asserted in a few words that it would be a feel good movie, which could be watched with the whole family. All the actors are seniors and they complimented to my lack of experience, he said. The film, which was shot in Tekkali, depicted the village life and people would connect to it.

Music director Sindhu K Prasad, Kathibanda Pratap, chairman of SriSri Kalavedika and others spoke.