Vijayawada: Traders selling poor quality helmets warned

Vijayawada: Additional Deputy Transport Commissioner (ADTC) T Sarkar has said stern action will be taken against the traders for the sale of low quality non ISI standard helmets to the customers.

He said the Transport department will conduct raids on the shops and will levy penalty for sale of non ISI standard and inferior quality two-wheeler helmets.

Sarkar along with the Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra participated in an awareness programme on helmets conducted by the transport department at the office of the deputy transport commissioner on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarkar said the Union government had issued orders that the two-wheeler riders must use only ISO 4051-2015 standard helmets. He said the government had made it mandatory wearing helmets and the law is being implemented from June 1, 2021.

He said inferior quality helmets and fake ISI brand helmets are being sold in the market and warned that stern action would be taken against the traders. He suggested the vehicle riders to buy the ISI brand 4051-1500 helmets only and added these helmets will give protection during the accidents.

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra expressed concern that the two-wheeler riders face severe risk in accidents when they use substandard helmets.

He said the transport department is creating awareness on the difference between the standard quality helmets and inferior quality helmets. He said action will be taken against the poor quality helmet manufacturers and traders.