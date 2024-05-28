Vijayawada: Uma demands measures for pension distribution on time

Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy is responsible for delay in distribution of pensions at door-steps and sought measures to distribute pension at door-step on June 1 as pensioners are suffering with delay in pension.
Speaking to media persons at party office at Mangalagiri on Monday, Devineni Uma alleged that the YSRCP government has been giving priority to release funds for its supporters instead of giving priority to pensioners. Pensioners suffered due to delay in pensions in April and May as the government released RS 13,000 crore and another Rs 30,00 crore to its favourite contractors .
Devineni Uma pointed out that chief secretary has not yet discussed with district collectors on pension distribution.
He demanded release of a white paper in view of the allegations of role of chief secretary in Bhogapuram land scam. He said it is the responsibility of state government when allegations crop up against officials over misuse of power.