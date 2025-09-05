  • Menu
Vijayawada Utsav will reflect cultural grandeur

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath with chairman of CR Media Academy Alapati Suresh in Vijayawada on Thursday

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath announced that the city is set to become a centre of historical and cultural grandeur during the upcoming...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath announced that the city is set to become a centre of historical and cultural grandeur during the upcoming Dasara Navaratri festival. The celebration, named ‘Vijayawada Utsav,’ will span 11 days and showcase the city’s rich heritage.

Sivanath shared these details during a meeting with Alapati Suresh Kumar, the Chairman of the CR Media Academy, at the MP’s parliamentary office in Gurunanak Colony. Sivanath congratulated Kumar on his recent appointment to the Press Academy with a cabinet-level status.

During the meeting, Sivanath outlined the highlights of the upcoming ‘Vijayawada Utsav’. The event will feature widespread participation from film artistes, performances of poetry and plays, and a large-scale exhibition spread across 40 acres.

Other key attractions planned for the festival include Kerala-style boat races on the Krishna River, a Sydney Harbour Bridge style fireworks’ display at Prakasam Barrage and a Guinness record attempt to promote and preserve dying folk arts.

Sivanath stated that the festival’s goal is to make the name ‘Vijayawada’ synonymous with Dasara across the entire country.

