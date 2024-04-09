Vijayawada West Jana Sena in-charge Mahesh resigns from party

Vijayawada: After many months of struggle and wait to get the ticket to contest as Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate in Assembly elections from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, the JSP leader and constituency in-charge Pothina Venkata Mahesh on Monday resigned from the party and announced that he would announce his future course of action in one or two days.

Mahesh is the strong aspirant for the Jana Sena ticket having worked for more than five years for the party in the constituency. His dreams came crashing after the BJP announced the name of former Union minister Sujana Chowdary as the contestant of alliance for West seat. TDP, Jana Sena and BJP are contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections as an alliance in the state.

Mahesh continued struggle some more days to convince JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to get the ticket for Vijayawada West. Finally, he understood that his efforts will go in vain and on Monday, he resigned from the party and spoke to the media.

Mahesh belongs to Nagaralu caste, who are in sizeable numbers in West constituency. He was the only aspirant in the party for many years to contest the polls from West constituency.

Addressing media on Monday, Pothina Mahesh alleged that Pawan Kalyan had betrayed him and reminded that he sold his properties for the party.

He said that he stood by the party and was loyal to Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan for a long time. Mahesh expressed agony stating that Pawan Kalyan did not even spoke to him after denied the tickets. He said leaders who acts in politics will not become the real leaders.

He said Jana Sena will become Praja Rajyam Party 2 after the elections and will disappear.

He questioned why Pawan allotted more tickets to TDP leaders to contest on Jana Sena tickets and why loyal Jana Sena leaders were denied tickets.

He alleged there is a match fixing between TDP and Jana Sena and Pawan Kalyan had voluntarily issued tickets to the TDP leaders to merge the JSP with TDP.

Mahesh questioned why only JSP leaders should sacrifice in the alliance Dharma and why not the TDP and BJP leaders have not sacrificed.

He asked why Pawan has not allotted one ticket to BC, Minority, Kapu and other sections in Guntur region and why the party had chosen Nadendla Manohar.

Mahesh alleged that Pawan is not following the JSP ideology and allotted majority seats to only one caste and ignored the Backward Classes in the state.

He alleged that Pawan Kalyan had never worked sincerely to strengthen the party and he just acted. “We are naive. We lost everything. We were cheated by Pawan Kalyan,” he said.

He said people had defeated Pawan at two places in 2019 Assembly elections because they are very intelligent and they had not trusted him. He questioned what future he can give to the people of Andhra Pradesh with only 21 seats.

Mahesh said the families of the Jana Sena leaders are in deep distress and are in tears because of the betrayal by JSP chief.