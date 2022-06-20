Vijayawada : Young swimmers hone skills at swimming camp

Vijayawada : (NTR District) The 42-day long swimming camp organised by Aqua Devils Welfare Association (ADWA) came to an end on Sunday on the association premises on the banks of Krishna. Over 250 kids, who were trained, received certificates and mementoes from the association Life Chairman and former Member of Parliament Gokaraju Gangaraju.

The camp, which started on May 5 was held at the swimming pool of Gangaraju at his guest house under the supervision of two coaches Ramesh (SKPVV Hindu High School PET) and Malyadri (VMC swimming pool). Event convener Ch L Narasimha Rao said, "We restricted the entries to 250 this season and divided the swimmers into two groups of 125 each and organised camps from morning 6 to 9." He said the pool water was changed every night to help the camp to be conducted in a hygienic manner.

He said the young swimmers honed the skills in the camp. He said the children were taught the basics of swimming such as short a long dipping, leg beating, floating and breathing exercises. "The primary motto of the camp is to make the children fear-free from water. Making them water-friendly is the important task", said Rao. Rao said the association provided an egg, a biscuit packet and a glass of milk to each and every participant daily.

Association president Sampara Rambabu said parents were also told about the importance of not letting their children enter water without safety precautions. Both the parents and young participants thanked the organisers for offering them the state of art sports facility for a nominal charge.

Krishna Dental Hostel dentist Murali Krishna, who sponsored the closing day ceremony, highlighted the importance of oral hygiene and asked the youngsters to brush after dinner daily. Association secretary Y Ramesh and Vice-President Narasaraju and others took part in the event.