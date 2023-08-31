Vijaysai Reddy takes jibe at TDP, says only lion wins not wolves

Amaravati : YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy once again lashed out at the TDP leaders. He said that wolves come in groups, but lions come alone. It is said that no matter how many wolves come together, the lion will always win. "Fearing that they will not even be in Sodhi after 2024, the famous TDP leaders are looking for alliances. Everyone knows that no one can stop the wheels of Jagannath's chariot," explained Vijayasai.



Similarly, YCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy criticised TDP leader Chandrababu. He said if Chandrababu wears Rakhi, he can study Bipc in Inter and become an engineer. He said that Babu can become a policeman and work from home. He said that if TDP chief goes to the Oscar nominations, he can get the Nobel Prize. He said that Babu can also participate in the freedom movement and speak what he has built. He made these comments on Twitter (X).



He responded through Twitter and made interesting comments on TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Babu, has been trying all he can such as emotion, comedy, sentiment and tragedy to woo the public. He said that this is the last fight for Babu, so he started an expensive propaganda campaign.