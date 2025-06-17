Vijesh Raj appointed as Youth Cong secretary

Ongole: The Indian Youth Congress has appointed Palaparthi Vijesh Raj as the State Secretary for Andhra Pradesh, recognising his commitment to the party and his efforts to instil vitality among the state’s youth.

Vijesh Raj expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian National Congress leadership. He specifically thanked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy, APCC Affairs In-charge Manikam Tagore, Indian Youth Congress Affairs In-charge Krishna Allavaru, National President of Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib, YIKB National Coordinator Nigam Bhandari, Mamata Nagireddy, National Secretary of Youth Congress and AP Youth Congress In-charge Nigam Bhandari, State Youth Congress President Lakkaraju Ramarao, and Nikhita Rao for their motivation.

Vijesh Raj acknowledged that the support from IndianYouth Congress national leaders, who encouraged him from YIKB’s initial stages, led to his appointment. He said he would utilise this opportunity to serve as a platform for addressing the concerns of the state’s youth and contributing to the party’s success.