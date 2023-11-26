Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra begins

Vizianagaram: Viksit Bharat, a union government programme to sensitise the public regarding various Centre-sponsored programmes and to publicise them in every corner of the district kick-started in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Six vehicles have arrived in Vizianagaram and they are touring several mandals here. Various government programmes being implemented by the Union government are being displayed on LCD screens and opinions of successful farmers are also being showcased. Later, the message of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also can be seen there. ZP CEO K Raj Kumar, nodal officer, said that the public should know about the various programmes, welfare schemes which are being implemented by the Union government and they can avail those programmes to elevate their living standards.

“The six vehicles will roam across the district and each vehicle will tour two villages in a day. PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Ujwal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jandhan Yojana and many more schemes are available and the eligible persons can avail them and improve their life standards,” the ZP CEO said.