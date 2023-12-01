Viksit Bharat aims to reach vulnerable sections: Governor Abdul Nazeer

Machilipatnam:Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness through outreach activities to achieve saturation of schemes of the Central government, covering all urban and rural areas with an aim to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people who are eligible under various schemes, but have not availed of the benefits so far. He was the chief guest in the programme held in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

The Governor said that the flagship programmes like Har Ghar Jal, PM Poshan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM SVANidhi, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, are aimed at to be implemented on saturation basis.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually participated in a nation-wide live programme and interacted with the beneficiaries from different States and Union Territories and addressed the people to create awareness among all eligible people to avail the benefits provided under various flagship programmes.

On the occasion, a member of women self-help groups from Prakasam district shared her experience of flying the drone given to the group, to be used for spraying of fertilisers.

MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, chairperson of Zilla Parishad Uppala Harika, MVS Nagi Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission, and other officials and people’s representatives attended the programme.

District collector P Raja Babu presided over the programme.

Earlier, beneficiaries of several programmes shared their experiences and achievers under certain programmes were felicitated.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge was also administered on the occasion.