Village and Ward Secretariat Exam Results between October 10 to 15: Dwivedi

Amaravati: The results of the ongoing village and ward secretariat exams likely to be released within two weeks after completing the schedule. The exams, which commenced on Sunday, are scheduled till September 26. Results to be announced by next month 10, informed Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, speaking with The Hans India on Monday.

He explained that the State government has arranged everything related to screening of the OMR sheets and as soon as the exams are completed the correction process begins.

Dwivedi explained that they screen each OMR sheet three times to ensure accuracy in results. The Government has been conducting 14 exams for 19 posts to fill 16,208 vacancies at both Village and Ward Secretariats. For these examinations, at least 10,56,931 candidates applied. In the first two days of the exams around 75 per cent of students attended.

Interestingly, the government has been planning to separately announce the coronavirus positive patients who would be selected for various posts in these exams. The government allowed COVID19 positive patients also to attend the exams.

The Principal Secretary explained that they have been providing N95 masks, glows and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to the people working at the screening of OMR sheets, apart from following all the COVID19 protocols at the correction centres. He said that not only announcing the results within a short span of time, but the department has also been working to induct the newly selected candidates in their respective posts within no time. He said that the announcement of results of all exams would be completed between October 10 to 15.

It may be noted that the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department is going to get credit, this is the only competitive exam in the country, which has been conducting for more than 10 lakh aspirants and announcing the results within weeks.