Village secretariat employees test begins in Guntur

Guntur: Exams for the volunteer posts of Village, ward secretariats began in Guntur district on Sunday. The district administration is conducting the examination at 212 centres in the district.

As many as 86,514 candidates applied for the posts in the village secretariats. The APSRTC set up help desks and operating the bus services unto the examination centres for the convenience of students.

The candidates reached the examination centres half one hour before the commencement of the examination. After conducting the thermal screening candidates are allowed into examination centres. The police made elaborate security arrangements at the examination centers.