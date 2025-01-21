Village secretariats to be set up at TIDCO housing complex: Civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja stated that it was decided to set up village secretariats in the premises of TIDCO complexes in Nellore city as part of the efforts to motivate beneficiaries of TIDCO to occupy the houses.

Addressing the officials at a review meeting, after taking representations from public during Public Grievance Redressal System here on Monday, the Commissioner said though the government handed over houses in TIDCO colonies to the beneficiaries, they are reluctant to occupy the houses due to lack of proper amenities, including unavailability of village secretariat facilities in their localities. Following a number of representations from the public over the unavailability of village secretariat services near their areas, the government took the decision, he added.

The Commissioner said that electrification with Himax Bulbs have been set up and security arrangements during night times, round-the-clock drinking water facility and other infrastructure facilities were provided to avoid thefts in TIDCO colonies. It was also decided to provide pensions to the beneficiaries residing in TIDCO colonies at their doorstep.

The Commissioner urged people to occupy the houses provided for them at TIDCO complex.