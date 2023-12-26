Village volunteers to go on strike from Tuesday in AP

Vijayawada: Village volunteers will go on strike from Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh. Unsatisfied with the increase in honorarium and lack of regularization of services, the village volunteers are ready to go on strike. Besides, it has been decided to stay away from the 'Adudam Andhra' programme run by the government.

Officials tried hard till Monday evening to stop the idea of strike with volunteers but to no avail. The volunteers decided to sound the strike siren on Tuesday.

It is known that in October 2019, the Jagan government introduced the volunteer system. The government has decided Rs.5000 as an honorarium for each volunteer. At present the volunteer system is active in the implementation of government schemes. However, dissatisfaction has been brewing among the volunteers for some time regarding the honorarium. Volunteers express their grievances that they do not even get the salaries of neighborhood service staff and contract workers.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has recently announced increase of Rs 750 salary to them.