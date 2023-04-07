Villagers pour out woes before Lokesh

Uravakonda (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 5-day walkathon in three Assembly constituencies of Raptadu, Uravakonda and Anantapur zoomed forward like a roller coaster ride making a big impact apart from giving a major boost to the party rank and file.

Lokesh concluded his Yuva Galam padayatra in Uravakonda Assembly constituency after walking 10 km into the Uravakonda constituency villages of Aravakuru and Kammuru . The villagers of Aravakuru submitted a list of village requirements, including roads, drainage system, concrete cement roads, burial ground and compound wall to local school etc., to Lokesh seeking returns after the TDP returned to power.

Responding to their pleas, Lokesh said during TDP rule, 25,000 km rural roads had been laid. He promised to lay the Anantapur-Bellary road and all the demands in the memorandums will be taken care of by the next TDP government.

He said all their demands can be taken for granted as his party is sure to storm back to power. Lokesh also interacted with BC communities in Kammuru village. They complained that the BC students were not getting scholarships nor are they covered under overseas education assistance.

They demanded exclusive colleges and hostels for BCs. The Eduga and Boya community members also complained of nil government patronage. If the TDP returns to power all pending fee payments will be settled in one go. The TDP will revive the fee reimbursement scheme in total and will clear all management dues.

The TDP government only is committed for the total development of BCs both on the economic and political front.

The Jagan government foisted false cases against 27,000 BC community members and reduced reservation quota to BCs by 10 per cent, he alleged. Lokesh reiterated that a new law for protection of BCs will be made. Besides, BC residential colleges will be established in every Assembly constituency. Lokesh's Yuva Galam will enter Singanamala constituency in the district on Friday