- Apex consumer court tells SBI Cards to pay Gurgaon woman Rs 47,000 lost in cyber theft
- Fresh bomb threats to hotels in Tirupati, temple also threatened
- Nearly 36 lakh people affected due to cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha: Minister Pujari
- J&K L-G reviews preparations for ‘Run for Unity’ celebrations
- UK is racing ahead of world on green energy: Prashant Ruia
- How RBI's new P2P lending rules can hamper MobiKwik's IPO dream
- Three Must-Watch OTT Films This October: Tatva, Balu Gani Talkies, and Vaazhai
- BJP leaders meet Punjab Guv, seeks timely lifting of paddy
- ‘Dream came true’: Jammu sarangi legend thrilled to be named by PM Modi
- AP TET 2024 final answer key to be released shortly
VIP Darshans Cancelled at Srivari Temple on October 31 Amid Diwali
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced significant changes for the upcoming Diwali celebrations at the Srivari Temple, set to take place on the 31st of this month. Due to scheduled Diwali programs, VIP break darshans will be cancelled during the auspicious occasion of Asthana.
In a formal announcement, TTD officials specified that recommendation letters will not be accepted on the 30th of October, the day prior to Diwali. Devotees are urged to take note of these changes and plan their visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
