VIP Darshans Cancelled at Srivari Temple on October 31 Amid Diwali

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced significant changes for the upcoming Diwali celebrations at the Srivari Temple, set to take place on the 31st of this month. Due to scheduled Diwali programs, VIP break darshans will be cancelled during the auspicious occasion of Asthana.

In a formal announcement, TTD officials specified that recommendation letters will not be accepted on the 30th of October, the day prior to Diwali. Devotees are urged to take note of these changes and plan their visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.