Virus impact on country chicken sparks concern

Rajamahendravaram: The spread of bird flu in the red zone has raised alarm as the virus is now suspected to be affecting country chickens as well. Farmers and poultry breeders in the Kanuru region have reported the deaths of nearly 550 country chickens due to the virus.

However, authorities have yet to officially confirm this information. While experts acknowledge the virus’ presence among country chickens, they stress the need for a detailed study to determine its extent.

Meanwhile, district health officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao urged the public not to believe rumours suggesting that avian influenza (bird flu) is spreading to humans. He clarified that this virus primarily affects birds and does not pose a significant threat to humans, if proper precautions are followed.

A massive health survey covering 22,902 households across several mandals, including Peravali, Undrajavaram, Nallajerla, Chagallu, Nidadavolu, and Seethanagaram, found no signs of infection among the 87,724 individuals examined. Additionally, nasal swab tests conducted on 18 poultry workers proved negative.

Authorities have deployed 64 teams, comprising ASHA workers, ANMs, and CHOs, to monitor the 10-kilometre radius around Kanuru.

According to local sources, 84,000 chickens have died in Kanuru Agraharam poultry farms alone, with an additional 3,000 being culled and buried as a precautionary measure.

While country chickens generally have stronger immunity than commercial layer and broiler chickens, the virus has severely impacted them as well. Officials have culled all poultry birds in Kanuru, the primary infection hotspot. Experts believe migratory birds are responsible for the virus’ spread.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Srinivasa Rao informed that disinfection and sanitisation procedures in poultry farms began on Thursday. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Rajamahendravaram Chapter President Dr Pidugu Vijay Kumar reassured the public that bird flu symptoms are similar to common flu symptoms, including cough, fever, body aches, and muscle pain.

He advised those experiencing such symptoms to seek medical consultation. Poultry workers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves while handling chickens to prevent exposure.