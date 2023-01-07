Visakha Organic Mela-2023 inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: There is a growing demand for organic food products across the globe, said Mizoram Governor K Haribabu. Inaugurating a four-day long 'Visakha Organic Mela-2023' in the presence of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath here on Friday, Haribabu said it was necessary to build awareness among farmers about nature-based agriculture.

The Governor mentioned that growing crops with cow dung is healthy and there is no need to use any fertilisers and pesticides for the crops. He suggested that efforts should be made to turn waste into fertilisers and grow crops.

Further, Haribabu said the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Speaking on the occasion, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath observed that the organic mela was hosted in Vizag for the past two years and it's receiving an encouraging response from people.

The minister said that patients were able to overcome health issues related to Covid-19 by consuming a healthy diet that consists of organic food. "There are significant changes in agricultural sector, but if farming is carried out in a traditional way as before, without fertilisers and pesticides, nutritious food will be accessible to all," Amarnath opined. He mentioned that the government would extend support to nature-based farming in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Later, the Mizoram Governor and IT Minister visited the stalls set up in the fair.