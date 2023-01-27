Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham 'varshikotsavalu' commences

Visakhapatnam: The anniversary celebrations of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham commences in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district officials as well as peetham representatives for the five-day long 'varshikotsavalu'.

Peetham seers Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami inaugurated the celebrations with 'ankurarpananam' ritual at the temple premises.

As a part of the celebrations, 'Rajashyamala yagam' and other rituals will be performed in the event that will continue till January 31.

Governors from different states, including AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to participate in the ceremony.