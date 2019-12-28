Visakha Utsav: Cultural Programs steals the show
Highlights
Beach Road comes alive with a string of impressive folk art forms, classical dance and live concerts.
Visakhapatnam: Beach Road comes alive with a string of impressive folk art forms, classical dance and live concerts.
People from across various regions came in droves to witness the much-awaited edition of Visakha Utsav.
The utsav is being held at two venues -- beach road and YSR City Central Park.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
28 Dec 2019 9:08 AM GMT