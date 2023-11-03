Visakhapatnam: 3 choppers to disburse 50,000 seed balls

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to increase green cover in Visakhapatnam, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation prepared an aerial seed disbursement exercise in different localities on Friday.

As a part of it, three naval choppers would be taking part in the exercise for the purpose.

Aerial seeding will be undertaken at various locations across the district, including Simhachalam, Porlupalem Hill, Vedullanarava Hill, Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada and Yarada.

Marking Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, approximately 1.5 lakh seed balls were dispersed by the naval personnel.

On Friday, about 50,000 seed balls will be disbursed, mentioned GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.