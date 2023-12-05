Visakhapatnam Airport made operational 24/7 for two days

Visakhapatnam Airport runway is accessible 24/7 for any emergency landing.

As dark clouds continue to hover the sky on Tuesday under the influence of cyclone Michaung, the runway at Visakhapatnam airport is made available for emergency landing and diversions if any.

It may be recalled that the airport has been carrying out runway resurfacing works as scheduled earlier from November 16. Following which, the flight services from 9 pm to 8 am were suspended.

For the past couple of days, several train and flight services in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been disrupted due to the Michaung cyclone. In Visakhapatnam, all IdiGo flight services have been withdrawn on December 4 and 5 due to inclement weather.

Keeping the severity of the cyclone in view, the Visakhpatnam Airport is made operational on December 4 and 5 in order to meet any diversion or emergency flight landing, informed S. Raja Reddy, Visakhapatnam Airport Director.

Once the weather conditions improve, the runway resurfacing work will be resumed at the airport.