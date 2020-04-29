Visakhapatnam: AMC Principal clears air on Covid-19 cases

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College Principal and member of District Covid-19 Control Committees P V Sudhakar denied that the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam were hidden.



Clearing the air, the AMC Principal said that many were under the impression that the real picture of Covid-19 cases in the district has been hidden so that steps to make Visakhapatnam an executive capital would gain pace.

Denying some of the reports that State government is keen on shifting the capital city, Sudhakar said every case has been transparently revealed while providing proper treatment to the patients infected with the disease.

He also pointed out that the coronavirus positive case of a person could never be hidden for long. "The Central Health Ministry is being updated with the status on a daily basis. Details of every case is being attached in the report submitted. But a mala fide campaign is being run that the number of cases is deliberately hidden to make Visakhapatnam an executive capital soon.

Even if not now, in future every report of Covid-19 case would be updated as and when it arrives. There is no need to have apprehensions about the positive cases," Sudhakar said. Further, Sudhakar said that it was not possible to hide Covid-19 cases as the area should be disinfected with immediate effect. The officials, he said, could not afford to take chances by hiding the actual picture at any cost.