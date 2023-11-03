Visakhapatnam: Artists lay focus on sustainable solutions

Visakhapatnam: Vishwa Samudra Group, a multinational business conglomerate specialised in innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions, showcased the expertise of various artists during ‘The Samudra Artist’s Exhibition’.

Organised in association with SEHER, a cultural organisation known for promoting Indian art, culture and heritage, the exhibition is a one-of-its-kind week-long artists’ camp that continued till November 2. The artworks also got a chance to display their artworks at the 25th International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) congress and 74th IEC meeting.

Renowned artists from various parts of the country and five local artists worked on the theme ‘water’ specific to the coast of Visakhapatnam.

Artists V Ramesh, Uma Vegesina, A Raja Ramesh, Mrudula Kunatharaju and Jyotsna Mandapaka participated from Visakhapatnam, while Samindranath Majumdar, Tanmoy Samanta, Mayur Gupta, Vanita Gupta, Kiyomi Talaulicar, Basant Bhargava, Rathin Kanji, among others, took part in the camp from others cities.