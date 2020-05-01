Visakhapatnam: Biocon, Gland Pharma distribute groceries to frontline staff in VSEZ

Visakhapatnam: Biocon limited, a unit in Ramky Pharma City(India) and Gland Pharma in Duvvada SEZ, came forward to provide groceries to all the poor workers and security staff, according to VSEZ Development Commissioner A R M Reddy.

Shravan Reddy, unit head of Biocon and Ganesh of Gland Pharma and other senior officials of the company and VSEZ were also present on the occasion.

The Omics distributed masks ad sanitisers to the workers. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's Labs, a unit in Duvvad, has already been providing mid-day meal during the lockdown to all the poor workers serving in the VSEZ. The Development Commissioner appreciated them for providing aid to the poor.